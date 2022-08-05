Poplar Forest Capital LLC Invests $295,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,595 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in VMware by 13.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in VMware by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in VMware by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 in the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,748. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.