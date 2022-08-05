Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.60.

BPOP traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,997. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Popular by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Popular by 525.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 64,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Popular by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 869,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,849,000 after acquiring an additional 87,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

