Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Portillo’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTLO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.52. 5,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,773. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at $418,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.