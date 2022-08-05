PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $577,160.47 and $1,521.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,045.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,673.64 or 0.07262354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00159318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00265217 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00688997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00596722 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005687 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,647,383 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

