Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $218,696.56

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00004725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $218,696.56 and approximately $734.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00624789 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036230 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token
Receive News & Updates for Power Index Pool Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Index Pool Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.