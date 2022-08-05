Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 70,075 shares.The stock last traded at $68.23 and had previously closed at $69.42.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.
Precision Drilling Stock Down 9.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.00.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
