Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 70,075 shares.The stock last traded at $68.23 and had previously closed at $69.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Down 9.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

About Precision Drilling

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after buying an additional 233,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.