Primas (PST) Market Capitalization Reaches $565,633.61

Primas (PST) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Primas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $565,633.61 and approximately $582,091.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00266351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000982 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.