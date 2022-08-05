Primecoin (XPM) Tops One Day Volume of $4,688.00

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $4,688.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001122 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,687,680 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

