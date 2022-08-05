Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.97

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 7473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.
The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.
In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $39,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,333.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 613,327 shares of company stock valued at $19,443,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
