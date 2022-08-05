Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 56,387 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $72,657.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,733.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $72,657.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,733.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $423,621.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 659,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,221,631.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,888 over the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

