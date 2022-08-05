Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires Shares of 150 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. 31,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

