Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.93. The stock had a trading volume of 30,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,605. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

