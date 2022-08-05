Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,786,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,153,000 after buying an additional 307,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,047,000 after buying an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 82,714 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

