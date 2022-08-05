PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Insider Curtis Linn Doman Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) insider Curtis Linn Doman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PROG Price Performance

Shares of PRG opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $50.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROG Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 target price on PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

