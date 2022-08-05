Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-$197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.86 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Progyny Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $29.77 on Friday. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,690,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 601,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,836 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,779 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

