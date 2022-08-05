Prometeus (PROM) Price Down 14.4% This Week

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. Prometeus has a market cap of $85.60 million and $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,252.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003634 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00132223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00062086 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

