ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.10

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 1966673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

