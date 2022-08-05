ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Down 5.9%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.38. 2,552,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 75,806,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth $135,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.