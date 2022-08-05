ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 6.6%

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s stock price were down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.48 and last traded at $37.63. Approximately 3,123,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 102,828,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

