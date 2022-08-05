Proton One Day Volume Reaches $1.36 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. Proton has a total market cap of $44.52 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,235.38 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003617 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00062222 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,842,168,886 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

