Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Increased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,787,000 after buying an additional 109,895 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

PRU stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

