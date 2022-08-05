PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating) shares rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 5,181 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Down 5.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

