Public Mint Price Tops $0.0210 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $3,432.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

