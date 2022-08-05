Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $64.43. 115,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -110.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,423. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.