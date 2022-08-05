Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

