Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of PZN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 126,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $701.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39. Pzena Investment Management has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

