Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Raised by Analyst

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DENN. StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Denny’s Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of DENN stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $566.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.52%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $2,045,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,583,000 after buying an additional 166,670 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,667,000 after buying an additional 107,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 105,654 shares in the last quarter.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

