Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Decreased by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.71. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.58.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $197.16 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.72 and a 200-day moving average of $204.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

