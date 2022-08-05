Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.33. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $19.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s FY2023 earnings at $22.08 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Shares of JLL opened at $174.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.30 and its 200 day moving average is $211.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $224,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4,290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,684 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

