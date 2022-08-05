Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Syneos Health, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Syneos Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syneos Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Syneos Health Trading Up 2.5 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $104.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Syneos Health

In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $6,742,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

