Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $863.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,772,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

