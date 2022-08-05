Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Qorvo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.55.

Qorvo Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of QRVO traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 39,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $90.16 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

