Qtum (QTUM) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00017581 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $423.63 million and $77.35 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026586 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,275,474 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

