QuadrantProtocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,443.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $1,443.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003984 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003771 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00130233 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033433 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00065635 BTC.
About QuadrantProtocol
QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.
Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars.
