QuadrantProtocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,443.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $1,443.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003771 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00130233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00065635 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

