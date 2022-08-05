QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $551.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,279.79 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003630 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00132540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00062903 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

