QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.35.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $148.47. 123,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,689,662. The stock has a market cap of $166.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average of $147.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.