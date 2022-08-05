Quant Price Reaches $105.58 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 1% against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $26.83 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $105.58 or 0.00458017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.69 or 0.01994176 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002030 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00287168 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000797 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

