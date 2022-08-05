Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quanta Services Stock Up 3.8 %

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PWR traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.18. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

