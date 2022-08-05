Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 29,326 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of MSCI worth $26,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 29.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,662,000 after purchasing an additional 72,528 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,360. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.09.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.25.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.