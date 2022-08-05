Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 236.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,956 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $23,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 839,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7,122.8% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 905,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 893,200 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.18. 8,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,552. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

