Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 253,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,829. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

