Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 198,468 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,025,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,888,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.28. 6,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,131. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $825.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 67.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

