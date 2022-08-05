Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $22,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 21.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 695,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,441,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 23.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 9.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 8.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robert Half International Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King cut their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

