Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 232,164 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,164 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 74,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,664 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67.

