Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $25.65 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 122,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day moving average of $205.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.