Quebecor Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Quebecor from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th.

Featured Articles

