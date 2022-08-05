Quixant (LON:QXT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $149.12

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.12 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 145.88 ($1.79). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 149 ($1.83), with a volume of 48,907 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Quixant from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Quixant Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of £99.01 million and a P/E ratio of 3,725.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 152 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.91.

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

