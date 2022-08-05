QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 177,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 310% from the average session volume of 43,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

About QuoteMedia

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

