QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Trading Up 5.4%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 177,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 43,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
QuoteMedia Trading Down 2.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.
About QuoteMedia
Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.
