RAI Finance (SOFI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $273,203.00

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and approximately $273,203.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0826 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00623138 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036230 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

RAI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

